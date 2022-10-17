Trade of the Week: IWM

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff

One way to trade a potential market rebound without the risk of buying stocks outright is by using covered calls. A covered call will cap the upside of a stock or index, but provides cash flow and a bit of downside cushion. Recently, a trader placed a 20,000-lot covered call trade using iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). The trade collects a premium while also allowing for over a 10% recovery in small cap stocks by February. 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.