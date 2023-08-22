Trade of the Week: IONQ

In our 48-Hour Income service, last week we sold a put on quantum computing company, IonQ (IONQ). The goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks. IONQ had earnings coming out so its options premiums were higher than normal. We chose a strike that gave us a reasonable amount of downside cushion, while also generating roughly 2.5% returns in under 2 days.

