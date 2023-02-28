Trade of the Week: HYG

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
One of the most active ETFs in terms of options trading is the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). The most popular high yield bond ETF, HYG trades over 400,000 options contracts per day on average. A trader recently placed 7,000 of what appear to be HYG covered calls. The position could be part of a larger income strategy to collect multiple dividends plus additional premiums from selling calls.

