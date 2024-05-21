Trade of the Week: HOOD

In my 48-Hour Income service last week, we sold a cash-secured put on mobile brokerage company, Robinhood (HOOD).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

HOOD put premiums were elevated at the time due to upcoming earnings. The share price jumped after earnings overnight, but then sold off over the next two days.

However, the share price remained above our short put strike, and we were able to collect the full premium on our puts.

Those who sold the puts made about 1.8% on the trade in just about two days.