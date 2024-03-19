Trade of the Week: GPS

In my 48-Hour Income service last week, we sold a cash-secured put on retail apparel company, Gap (GPS).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

GPS put premiums were elevated at the time due to upcoming earnings.

The share price jumped after earnings, and we were able to collect the full premium on our puts without any stress.

Those who sold the puts made roughly 2.5% on the trade in just about two days.