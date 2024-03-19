Trade of the Week: GPS

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
In my 48-Hour Income service last week, we sold a cash-secured put on retail apparel company, Gap (GPS). 

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

GPS put premiums were elevated at the time due to upcoming earnings.

The share price jumped after earnings, and we were able to collect the full premium on our puts without any stress.

Those who sold the puts made roughly 2.5% on the trade in just about two days. 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for 48-Hour Income, Options Insiders, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator and POWR Income with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
