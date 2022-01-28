Trade of the Week: Gold

by Jay Soloff

There was quite a bit of options action across multiple asset classes last week between the Fed meeting and several key earnings releases.  One asset that saw plenty of options activity was gold, particularly SPDR Gold Shares (GLD).  GLD tracks physical gold prices and is generally a heavily traded ETF.  On a busy day last week, over 200,000 options traded, with 75% of them calls.  When that many more calls trade than puts, it tends to be a bullish signal. The biggest trade of the day was a large February call purchase.

