Trade of the Week: GME

Last week, we didn’t make a trade in my 48 Hour Income service because I was out for vacation.

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks. Instead, let’s talk a bit about selling puts in GME.

Despite the attractive premiums in GME puts, the stock trades entirely on sentiment, which makes it difficult to analyze.

As always, higher returns come with higher risk. In the case of GME, it appears that the risk may be too high to justify the potential returns.