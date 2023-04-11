Trade of the Week: GM

An options block trade in General Motors (GM) could be a sign of stability in the stock over the next several months. A trader appears to have sold a put spread in GM options that expires in September. The spread was sold 10,000 times, with the position collecting $1.40 in premium per spread. The best case scenario for this strategy is the price of GM remains above $33 by September expiration (with the stock around $35 at the time of the trade). CTA (for web post): MP – Joe Advertorial – Ask a Finance AI About Your Next Investment

