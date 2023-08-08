Trade of the Week: Emerging Markets

Covered calls can be a strategic path towards increasing cash flow on a position while waiting for it to rally. For instance, last week a trader purchased 15,000 covered calls in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). EEM is a popular asset class ETF used to gain exposure to emerging markets. This trade is using out-of-the-money January 2025 calls, which could be a way to generate additional cash on the position while expecting a long-term rally in emerging markets.

