Trade of the Week: EBIX

Last week, in our 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on insurance software company Ebix (EBIX).
In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.
EBIX has seen its options premiums shoot higher as the stock has sold off in recent weeks.
The share price didn’t do much at all for the remainder of the week and we were able to collect 3% returns in around 2 days.
Up to $300 per Week Using This 3-Step Income Checklist
As long as you follow this 3-step checklist, you can feel confident you’re executing this strategy correctly:
1. The stock is under $15 (no more than $1,500 in capital required).
2. Positions are never held longer than 2 trading days.
3. Minimum target of 2% cash return per weekly trade.
Click here to see how applying this checklist to your account can hand you up to $300 per week.