Trade of the Week: CVNA

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Carvana (CVNA).

The stock price has gone from $50 to over $250 over the past year, and has done so with relatively high volatility.

That makes CVNA an interesting choice for a covered call strategy.

We are looking at CVNA because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, CVNY, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.















