Trade of the Week: CVNA

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Carvana (CVNA).

The stock price has gone from $50 to over $250 over the past year, and has done so with relatively high volatility.

That makes CVNA an interesting choice for a covered call strategy.

We are looking at CVNA because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, CVNY, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service. 

 





The Next BlackRock

Discover the asset manager that has increased its share price by 168% and boosted dividends by 350% since 2021. And could become the income investment opportunity of the decade - starting February 7. Click here to know more...

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for 48-Hour Income, Options Insiders, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator and POWR Income with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research