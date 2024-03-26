Trade of the Week: CSIQ

In my 48-Hour Income service last week, we sold a cash-secured put on solar energy company, Canadian Solar (CSIQ).
In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.
CSIQ put premiums were elevated at the time due to upcoming earnings.
The share price barely moved after earnings, and we were able to collect the full premium on our puts without any stress.
Those who sold the puts made roughly 1.6% on the trade in just about two days.
Introducing a New 48-Hour Income Strategy
There’s a new way for you to collect an average of $300 in extra income in just 48 hours using a NEW proprietary trading system. Weekly payments like $360, $390, and even $405 are possible in both bull and bear markets. The only requirement is to just sit down at your computer for 10 minutes a week. Click here now to discover how to unlock this 48-hour income strategy.