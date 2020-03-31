Trade of the Week: Crude Oil

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yhaz-QhXcRg?autoplay=0&fs=1&iv_load_policy=3&showinfo=0&rel=0&cc_load_policy=0&start=0&end=0&origin=https://youtubeembedcode.com" width="788.54" height="443"></noscript>

One of the secondary reasons for the market crash (after COVID-19) has been the extreme selloff in the price of oil. Crude oil has dropped to around $20 a barrel for the first time since 2002 due to a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

One popular method for trading crude oil is United States Oil ETF (USO), which has dropped all the way down to about $4.50 per share. Some trader or fund is taking advantage of the low price by using very long-term options, all the way out to January 2022.

The trade involves selling puts to help finance calls, which makes a lot of sense given how low the price of USO is.