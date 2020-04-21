Trade of the Week: Crude Oil

by Jay Soloff

It’s been a historic week so far for crude oil, which has dropped into negative territory for the first time ever. At a low of negative 40 dollars per barrel, sellers actually have to pay buyers to take delivery of oil. This is happening because there is a substantial lack of storage for oil with demand so low. 

Of course, there has been a huge amount of options activity in United States Oil (USO) as a result of the huge move in oil prices. While some traders are looking for a quick rebound in USO, it looks like the biggest orders are those taking a bearish view.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.