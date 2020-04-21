Trade of the Week: Crude Oil

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FOd9lwUA2KI?autoplay=0&fs=1&iv_load_policy=3&showinfo=0&rel=0&cc_load_policy=0&start=0&end=0&origin=https://youtubeembedcode.com" width="788.54" height="443"></noscript>

It’s been a historic week so far for crude oil, which has dropped into negative territory for the first time ever. At a low of negative 40 dollars per barrel, sellers actually have to pay buyers to take delivery of oil. This is happening because there is a substantial lack of storage for oil with demand so low.

Of course, there has been a huge amount of options activity in United States Oil (USO) as a result of the huge move in oil prices. While some traders are looking for a quick rebound in USO, it looks like the biggest orders are those taking a bearish view.