Trade of the Week: Corporate Bonds

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff

The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) is a popular asset allocation ETF for those wanting exposure to corporate bonds. Many asset allocators have at least a portion of their portfolio in corporate bonds (non high-yield variety), so LQD sees a lot of options action. Last week, a strategist bought over 40,000 put spreads in LQD expiring in April. This position is likely a hedge against a tail-risk event in corporate bonds, and less likely to be a speculative directional trade.

A new way to add $5,900/month to your retirement

If you’re not doing this in your portfolio right now…

You could be missing out on $5,900 per month in retirement.

I’m not referring to some new dividend strategy…

And this does NOT involve forex or anything complicated or risky like that.

But this “Recession-proof” strategy can generate up to $5,900 per month… in up markets… down markets… and anything in between.

Click here to learn how to collect up to $5,900/month.

 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.