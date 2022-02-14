Trade of the Week: Copper

Commodities Investing, Options, Unusual Options
by Jay Soloff

When inflation is a going concern for the economy, we tend to see a lot of action in commodities and natural resource stocks.  One heavily traded commodity stock last week was Freeport-McMoran (FCX), which is one the largest copper producers in the world.  Options trading in FCX was unusually heavy on a day last week, with over 250,000 contracts trading.  With 72% of the options action in calls, it appears that most of the trading was on the bullish side of things.  FCX was up 7% on the day and over 10% for the week.

