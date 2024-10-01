Trade of the Week: COIN

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Coinbase (COIN).

The stock price has been in something of a downtrend in recent months, with the shares well off their highs.

In the meantime, volatility has been subsiding, but remains high compared to most other stocks.

We are looking at COIN because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, CONY, and an inverse of it, FIAT, where either could be (or could not be) interesting additions to the portfolio in my new ETF Income Trader service.

