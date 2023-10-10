Trade of the Week: CCL

Last week, in our 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on cruise line company, Carnival (CCL).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

CCL had earnings coming up in a couple days and its options premiums appeared to be overpriced.

The stock didn’t drop below our strike price after earnings, so we are able to capture about 2% returns in around 2 days.