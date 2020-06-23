Trade of the Week: Carnival

Options activity has been brisk lately, with traders showing concern over the recent news of COVID-19’s resurgence in several warm-weather states. Cruise line stocks had recovered quite a bit in recent weeks, but could be in trouble again in the coming weeks.
It now looks like US cruises won’t resume until September, with data showing COVID cases are spiking. Options traders also seem to be taking bearish positions in companies like Carnival (CCL), with substantial volume in recent days (especially in puts). One big options trader appears to be using a put spread to bet on a drop in the CCL share price in the next month.
The Only Way to Trade Options 100% Free
You can start trading options even with zero experience.
And you can even trade without risking your own money to start.
See, there's a shortcut I've found.
Here's a way to not spend a penny on options (but still trade them).
This isn’t a gimmick. Nor are you simulating trades.
You can make actual money trading options without risking a penny.
I’ve shown hundreds of people how to do it already, and now I’m ready to show you.
Click here to see how to start trading.
So, if you’re interested in options, but worried about losing money.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...