Trade of the Week: Carnival

Entertainment, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

Options activity has been brisk lately, with traders showing concern over the recent news of COVID-19’s resurgence in several warm-weather states. Cruise line stocks had recovered quite a bit in recent weeks, but could be in trouble again in the coming weeks.

It now looks like US cruises won’t resume until September, with data showing COVID cases are spiking. Options traders also seem to be taking bearish positions in companies like Carnival (CCL), with substantial volume in recent days (especially in puts). One big options trader appears to be using a put spread to bet on a drop in the CCL share price in the next month.

The Only Way to Trade Options 100% Free

You can start trading options even with zero experience.

And you can even trade without risking your own money to start.

See, there's a shortcut I've found.

Here's a way to not spend a penny on options (but still trade them).

This isn’t a gimmick. Nor are you simulating trades.

You can make actual money trading options without risking a penny.

I’ve shown hundreds of people how to do it already, and now I’m ready to show you.

Click here to see how to start trading.

So, if you’re interested in options, but worried about losing money.

This is a no-brainer way to start trading options with $0.

 

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.

 

NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules. 

 

Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...

You have Successfully Subscribed!

As a bonus you’ll receive a free subscription to The Market Cap, an independent newsletter filled with investment ideas for dividend, growth, and options investors. You’ll also receive occasional offers and discount notices from Investors Alley and select partners.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.