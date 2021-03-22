Trade of the Week: BAC

On a day when the markets were down, banks stocks like Bank of America (BAC) generally had positive performances. BAC traded almost 2.5x the usual number of options with about two-thirds of the action in calls. This is generally a bullish sign for the stock (which was up 2% at the time).

One very large trade from the day may have been a put spread collar, which protects downside risk while also allowing some wiggle room to the upside. This particular spread traded in a block of over 17,000 contracts per leg.