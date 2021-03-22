Trade of the Week: BAC

Banking Industry, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

On a day when the markets were down, banks stocks like Bank of America (BAC) generally had positive performances. BAC traded almost 2.5x the usual number of options with about two-thirds of the action in calls. This is generally a bullish sign for the stock (which was up 2% at the time).

One very large trade from the day may have been a put spread collar, which protects downside risk while also allowing some wiggle room to the upside. This particular spread traded in a block of over 17,000 contracts per leg.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.