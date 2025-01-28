Trade of the Week: ARKK

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK). The stock price has been on a steady climb since the election last November.

What’s more, volatility remains at higher levels, which could be conducive to a covered call strategy.

We are looking at ARKK because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, OARK, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.
 





Author: Jay Soloff
