Trade of the Week: ARKK

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK). The stock price has been on a steady climb since the election last November.
What’s more, volatility remains at higher levels, which could be conducive to a covered call strategy.
We are looking at ARKK because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, OARK, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.
Why is TSLA paying 69.8%?
Something big is happening with TSLA stock...
While most investors collect ZERO dividends from TSLA ...
A small group just discovered a “backdoor” way to collect yields up to 69.8%!
And here’s the really strange part:
It’s completely legal...
It\’s surprisingly simple...
Yet most financial advisors have no clue it exists