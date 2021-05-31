Trade of the Week: AMC

AMC Entertainment (AMC) is back in the spotlight again as the meme stock jumped over 35% in one day last week. Pushed by Reddit users, AMC skyrocketed from a low of around $18 to a high of nearly $30 before closing at 26.52. Over 3 million options traded on the day, 6x the average daily options volume.

This time around, it looks like institutions may have been involved in the options trading, although retail investors were likely the biggest source. While 62% of the activity was on the call side, there were quite a few large put purchases as well.

