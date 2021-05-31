Trade of the Week: AMC

Options, Short Squeeze, Videos
by Jay Soloff

AMC Entertainment (AMC) is back in the spotlight again as the meme stock jumped over 35% in one day last week. Pushed by Reddit users, AMC skyrocketed from a low of around $18 to a high of nearly $30 before closing at 26.52. Over 3 million options traded on the day, 6x the average daily options volume.

This time around, it looks like institutions may have been involved in the options trading, although retail investors were likely the biggest source. While 62% of the activity was on the call side, there were quite a few large put purchases as well.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.