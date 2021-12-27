Trade of the Week: AA

Options, Unusual Options
by Jay Soloff

Unusual options activity was not quite as brisk this past week with the short holiday week, but Alcoa (AA) did trade over twice the options volume over what it normally trades.  The aluminum giant has climbed from $45 to $60 this month after a number of positive news items came out, including the stock being added to the S&P 400 mid-cap index.  Someone is using this opportunity to buy a married put, where the stock is bought at the same time as a put hedge.  This hedged equity trade allows unlimited upside potential while capping downside exposure.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.