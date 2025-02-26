These Five High-Yield Funds Could Supercharge Your Dividends

Last week, I made a couple of investment presentations at the MoneyShow in Las Vegas. During and after my presentations, I was peppered with questions about the new breed of ultra-high-yield, covered-call ETFs, especially about funds managed by YieldMax.



YieldMax pioneered covered call ETFs with single stocks as the underlying assets. These ETFs have caught investors’ attention by paying very large distribution yields—more on those in a bit.

Success in the ETF world almost always breeds competition. Last week, Roundhill Investments launched five single-stock ETFs with their own twist. Here are the new funds:

As the names indicate, these ETFs will pay dividends every week. Roundhill has been a leader in funds that pay weekly with zero days to expiration (0DTE) and Bitcoin-covered call ETFs. I have the 0DTE funds on the recommended portfolio of our ETF Income Edge newsletter service.

To get an idea of what these funds may yield when they start paying, here are the yields on some of the comparable ETFs from YieldMax and Kurv Investments.

· YieldMax™ NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) yields 50.34%

· YieldMax™ TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) yields 77.67%

· Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Tesla (TSLA) ETF (TSLP) yields 51.32%

· YieldMax™ AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (APLY) yields 28.03%

· Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (AAP) yields 13.84%

· YieldMax™ COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) yields 114.65%

· YieldMax™ PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (PLTY) yields 40.94%

As I said, those are some eye-popping yields. Be aware that these yields can vary dramatically from month to month (with the Roundhill ETFs, maybe even from week to week), and you need to have a handle on the total return potential of these ETFs. However, there is no denying that they are fun, earning big dividends is fun, and getting paid every week is fun.