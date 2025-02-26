These Five High-Yield Funds Could Supercharge Your Dividends

Dividend Investing, ETFs, High-Yield Investing, Income Investing, Options
by Tim Plaehn
Subscribe to all of Tim Plaehn’s free investing research

Last week, I made a couple of investment presentations at the MoneyShow in Las Vegas. During and after my presentations, I was peppered with questions about the new breed of ultra-high-yield, covered-call ETFs, especially about funds managed by YieldMax.

Female hand with smartphone trading stock online in coffee shop , Business concept

YieldMax pioneered covered call ETFs with single stocks as the underlying assets. These ETFs have caught investors’ attention by paying very large distribution yields—more on those in a bit.

Success in the ETF world almost always breeds competition. Last week, Roundhill Investments launched five single-stock ETFs with their own twist. Here are the new funds:

As the names indicate, these ETFs will pay dividends every week. Roundhill has been a leader in funds that pay weekly with zero days to expiration (0DTE) and Bitcoin-covered call ETFs. I have the 0DTE funds on the recommended portfolio of our ETF Income Edge newsletter service.

To get an idea of what these funds may yield when they start paying, here are the yields on some of the comparable ETFs from YieldMax and Kurv Investments.

·       YieldMax™ NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) yields 50.34%

·       YieldMax™ TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) yields 77.67%

·       Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Tesla (TSLA) ETF (TSLP) yields 51.32%

·       YieldMax™ AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (APLY) yields 28.03%

·       Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (AAP) yields 13.84%

·       YieldMax™ COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) yields 114.65%

·       YieldMax™ PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (PLTY) yields 40.94%

As I said, those are some eye-popping yields. Be aware that these yields can vary dramatically from month to month (with the Roundhill ETFs, maybe even from week to week), and you need to have a handle on the total return potential of these ETFs. However, there is no denying that they are fun, earning big dividends is fun, and getting paid every week is fun.

1 Month of Dividends Pays 12 Months of Bills

Because this hot new income method is paying out yields as high as 140.07%!

The Wall Street Journal says "It's 'Boomer Candy' for Retirees."

And you could start collecting THIS MONTH...

Just click here and follow these steps immediately.

 

Author: Tim PlaehnTim is the lead investment research analyst for income and dividend investing at Investors Alley. He is the editor for The Dividend Hunter, an investment advisory focused on creating a high-yield income stream and it's companion service The Dividend Hunter Insiders, Weekly Income Accelerator, a covered call trading service, and for investors looking for long-term total returns from their income investments using stocks with ever-growing dividend payments, he offers Monthly Dividend Multiplier. He co-edits POWR Income with Jay Soloff. Prior to his work with Investors Alley, Tim was a stock broker, a Certified Financial Planner, and F-16 Fighter pilot and instructor with the United States Air Force. During his time in the service he was stationed at various military locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Tim graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a degree in mathematics. In his free time he tours the United States parks, campgrounds, and wilderness areas in his travel trailer.
Subscribe to all of Tim Plaehn’s free investing research