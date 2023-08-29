The One Thing Every Investor Needs to Have

Investing Strategies
by Tim Melvin
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research

Today, I am talking with Ryan Kreiger of Freedom Day, an investment management firm with a great name and an even better idea when it comes to investing. Freedom Day focuses on high-quality dividend growth as the chief metric for identifying companies that can consistently deliver.

Ryan and I talked at length about his investment philosophy as well as the history and research behind his approach. In one of my favorite segments of the discussion, we talked about the importance of having rigid sell criteria. If this is the only idea you take away from this discussion, you will achieve much better long-term investment outcomes as a result.

We also talk about why dividends and dividend growth are such an important part of identifying long-term winners that can increase your net worth and help you reach your investment goals and dreams.

I hope you enjoy and learn from the discussion as much as I did.

The most ‘perfect’ dividend stock I’ve ever found

It’s raised its dividend 37.5% on average, could be acquired, benefits from rising interest rates, trades at massive discount, and pays an 8% yield. This is my top pick for income during a rough market. Click here for details.

 

Author: Tim MelvinTim Melvin is a 30 year plus veteran of financial markets. He uses rigorous quantitative analysis based on the principles used in deep value and private equity styles of investing to help investors compound their wealth using strategies designed to maximize profits and minimize risk. He uses in-depth research efforts to uncover special situation opportunities that can profit regardless of market direction. He has also developed models for building alternative income portfolio that can help individual investors uses income producing portfolios previously available only to individuals. Tim believes that individuals have powerful advantages over institutions but are not taught how to use them. He wants to be the one who help individual investors stop taking entirely too much risk for too little return. Tim is the editor of The 20% Letter, Bank Takeover Letter, Underground Income, and 2023 Turn-Around Project.
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research