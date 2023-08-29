The One Thing Every Investor Needs to Have

Today, I am talking with Ryan Kreiger of Freedom Day, an investment management firm with a great name and an even better idea when it comes to investing. Freedom Day focuses on high-quality dividend growth as the chief metric for identifying companies that can consistently deliver.

Ryan and I talked at length about his investment philosophy as well as the history and research behind his approach. In one of my favorite segments of the discussion, we talked about the importance of having rigid sell criteria. If this is the only idea you take away from this discussion, you will achieve much better long-term investment outcomes as a result.

We also talk about why dividends and dividend growth are such an important part of identifying long-term winners that can increase your net worth and help you reach your investment goals and dreams.

I hope you enjoy and learn from the discussion as much as I did.