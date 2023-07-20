The Most Important Chart to Watch Right Now is Flashing Red

Dividend Investing
by Serge Berger

One of the most important charts I watch is the strength of the U.S. dollar.

And right now, it’s showing the dollar at an inflection point…

Which in the past has had a huge effect on the stock market.

In today’s 2-minute video, I show you the chart and explain exactly what this means for stocks.

I release these weekly tips every Thursday for free, so stay tuned and stay subscribed here. 

Up to $300 per Week Using This 3-Step Income Checklist

As long as you follow this 3-step checklist, you can feel confident you’re executing this strategy correctly:

1. The stock is under $15 (no more than $1,500 in capital required).

2. Positions are never held longer than 2 trading days.

3. Minimum target of 2% cash return per weekly trade.

Click here to see how applying this checklist to your account can hand you up to $300 per week.

 

Author: Serge BergerEvery 11 days, there is an opportunity in the market to collect 8-10% returns. Ex-investment banker and 20-year options trader, Serge Berger shows you how inside 11-Day Trader. Serge uses technical analysis to dig up stocks that are set to make a big move. Once he finds them, he places a special 11-day trade to capture gains while lowering risk. The goal is to win up to 82% of the time.