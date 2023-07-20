The Most Important Chart to Watch Right Now is Flashing Red

One of the most important charts I watch is the strength of the U.S. dollar.
And right now, it’s showing the dollar at an inflection point…
Which in the past has had a huge effect on the stock market.
In today’s 2-minute video, I show you the chart and explain exactly what this means for stocks.
I release these weekly tips every Thursday for free, so stay tuned and stay subscribed here.
Up to $300 per Week Using This 3-Step Income Checklist
As long as you follow this 3-step checklist, you can feel confident you’re executing this strategy correctly:
1. The stock is under $15 (no more than $1,500 in capital required).
2. Positions are never held longer than 2 trading days.
3. Minimum target of 2% cash return per weekly trade.
Click here to see how applying this checklist to your account can hand you up to $300 per week.