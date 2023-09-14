The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Trading With Jay Soloff

Today I am excited to have fellow Investors Alley editor Jay Soloff on to talk about options and trading. Jay is an experienced options trader who has had success both on the floor of the Chicago Board Options Exchange and off the floor as what we call an “upstairs” trader.

We spend some time talking about what does and does not work in options trading. Rather than gambling outright on directional trades, most investors would be better off using an options strategy that enhances long-term returns.

Jay also shares some insight on what investors need to know before they jump into the options market and some of the common missteps they need to avoid.

It is a fantastic conversation that can help you avoid the siren song of what is basically gambling packaged as trading secrets and increase your odds of success in the options markets.

