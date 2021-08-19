The #1 Trade I’m Watching Once the Infrastructure Bill Passes

Our current analysis says the Infrastructure Bill in Congress will pass very soon.

That’s after many backs and forths… but this last draft seems to be ready to run through the legislative and executive branches with a green checkmark.

That’s why I’m watching some infrastructure stocks.

Of course, some traders may argue we could see a “sell the news trade” … but this infrastructure bill will have ripples for years.

So maybe there’s short-term volatility, but the long-term should see nice upside.

Some industrial names like Rockwell Automation have already extended far… along with a few material names (especially steel).

However, I’m watching one opportunity in particular that seems a safer bet, and looks like it’s about to breakout to new highs.