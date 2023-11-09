Stock Rally or Not, These Are the 3 Best Profit Opportunities

Investing Strategies
by Tim Melvin
No one knows what the market will do this week or next.

Last week we saw traders come to the mass conclusion that the Fed was done raising rates and that rate cuts were right around the corner.

While I have never personally seen a bull market start with large cap stocks trading well north of a 20 PE multiple, it could happen.

I have never seen a Sasquatch or a Yeti either, yet millions of people insist such things exist.

I have also never seen a politician that was not greedy and self-centered but there are rumors such creatures can be found.

I have no idea what Jerome Powell will say at the IMF conference in DC today or how the market will react to it.

What I do know is that there are some special situations developing that could deliver outsized returns regardless of market action, and I want to point out three of them to you this week.

Author: Tim MelvinTim Melvin is a 30 year plus veteran of financial markets. He uses rigorous quantitative analysis based on the principles used in deep value and private equity styles of investing to help investors compound their wealth using strategies designed to maximize profits and minimize risk. He uses in-depth research efforts to uncover special situation opportunities that can profit regardless of market direction. He has also developed models for building alternative income portfolio that can help individual investors uses income producing portfolios previously available only to individuals. Tim believes that individuals have powerful advantages over institutions but are not taught how to use them. He wants to be the one who help individual investors stop taking entirely too much risk for too little return. Tim is the editor of The 20% Letter, Bank Takeover Letter, Underground Income, and 2023 Turn-Around Project.
