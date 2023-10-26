Small-Cap Stocks Like These Two are Screaming Buys Right Now

Investing Strategies
by Tim Melvin
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research

In today’s Hidden Profits Report, I take a quick hulk at where the markets are trading and current valuations. In spite of the recent period of volatility, large-cap stocks are clearly overvalued.

Small-cap stocks are trading at discounted valuations with an average PE ratio of just 8.

Small-cap deep-value stocks are trading at ridiculously low multiples of earnings and asset value.

We are fighting a bad tape and rising interest rates in the short term, but long-term super cheap microcap stocks have the potential to deliver enormous returns for patient-aggressive investors.

I share two ideas with you: both are small companies with excellent growth prospects, strong credit reports, and improving business conditions that should be among the big long term small cap winners.

America’s Most HATED Stock Will Pay Your Bills For Life

ONE controversial energy stock just entered a “quick income window” for the first time since 1984. You must get in by November 8th for the best chance at growing a $91,761 per year income stream as it happens. Click here before it's too late.

 

Author: Tim MelvinTim Melvin is a 30 year plus veteran of financial markets. He uses rigorous quantitative analysis based on the principles used in deep value and private equity styles of investing to help investors compound their wealth using strategies designed to maximize profits and minimize risk. He uses in-depth research efforts to uncover special situation opportunities that can profit regardless of market direction. He has also developed models for building alternative income portfolio that can help individual investors uses income producing portfolios previously available only to individuals. Tim believes that individuals have powerful advantages over institutions but are not taught how to use them. He wants to be the one who help individual investors stop taking entirely too much risk for too little return. Tim is the editor of The 20% Letter, Bank Takeover Letter, Underground Income, and 2023 Turn-Around Project.
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research