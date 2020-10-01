Serge Berger Weekly Video: 200 Day Moving Average

Options, Technical Analysis, Videos
by Serge Berger

Today we’re looking at and addressing whether the 200-day moving average is important!

I think a lot of people focus on this average because:

1: The media talks about it a lot

2: It is an oversimplification of things going on in the market

Nevertheless, the 200-day moving average does in fact hold some intrinsic value in my opinion that makes it worth further review.

Watch the video for more…

A $674,458 income stream starting with $20k?

This sounds impossible... and must require a ton of risk. Actually, if you take a look at our 11-day trader strategy, this is highly achievable if you’re hitting our 10%/month goal. Take a look here.

 

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.

 

NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules. 

 

Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...

You have Successfully Subscribed!

As a bonus you’ll receive a free subscription to The Market Cap, an independent newsletter filled with investment ideas for dividend, growth, and options investors. You’ll also receive occasional offers and discount notices from Investors Alley and select partners.