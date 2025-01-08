Russia’s LNG Struggles = U.S. Stock Opportunities

A recent article about a liquified natural gas (LNG) ship caught my attention and made me think about investments that take advantage of this one ship’s dilemma.





Recently, Bloomberg reported that a sanctioned Russian LNG carrier ship almost circumnavigated the world looking for a buyer for the LNG on board. The ship was at sea for four months, covering most of the world’s oceans, and eventually had to stop at a Russian floating storage depot. Here is the vessel’s route:



The LNG came from Russia’s new Arctic LNG 2 facility. The article noted that “several shipments have been exported from Arctic LNG 2, Russia’s newest facility, all have used dark fleet vessels, and none have docked at a foreign port, as potential buyers fear retaliation from the US.” Because there are no willing buyers for Russia’s LNG, the Arctic 2 facility was forced to stop production.

LNG is being used globally as a source of clean energy, and production in North America is expected to double by 2028.

With Russia’s LNG currently unavailable to the global markets, the next few years should be good for U.S. companies already producing and shipping LNG. Here are a couple of stocks to consider.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) is the leading producer of LNG in the U.S. LNG has a $48 billion market cap, with plenty of growth ahead. The most recent dividend payout was in November at $0.50 per share.

Total Energies (TTE) has assembled a leading global LNG business. It claims to be the leading exporter of LNG out of the U.S. TTE’s next dividend payment dates are 01/21/25 and 04/16/25. Both are set at $0.83 per share.