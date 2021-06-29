Profiting from Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Using Simple Options

Options
by Jay Soloff

This past week’s big political and economic news came from a long-awaited bipartisan agreement on a physical infrastructure bill. There is still a long way to go before the bill can pass, but it does seem like the groundwork is there.

The most recent iteration of the agreement is only focused on physical infrastructure. The infrastructure plan with a broader scope (healthcare, education, etc.) will come separately and likely won’t receive bipartisan support.

The White House, home of the president of the United States of America
White House on deep blue sky background

As it stands, the physical infrastructure bill, is undoubtedly good news for a country dealing with crumbling roads, bridges, and railways, along with outdated water safety systems. The bill will also address issues such as improving broadband access and electric vehicle-related infrastructure.

Given the broad reach of just this bill, several industries stand to benefit from the estimated $1 trillion expected to be spent on its implementation. Given the ambitious amount of work expected to occur, construction and raw material companies certainly will be in good shape.

Given its dominance in the construction equipment space, is Caterpillar (CAT) is the first company that generally comes to mind when it comes to construction. The $117 billion company (by market cap) also generates about $43 billion in revenue per year. That number could see a considerable increase once this bill passes.

Instead of looking at a pure bullish options play on CAT (such as buying a call), at least one strategist is taking the approach that the stock isn’t likely to lose any ground over the next couple of weeks. The trader sold a 217.50-220 put spread that expires on July 9. That means the 220 puts were sold, and the 217.50 puts were purchased simultaneously. By purchasing the lower strike put, there is a limit on how much the trade can lose. Conversely, selling the higher strike put results in the premium being collected by the trader.

In this case, the put spread seller will keep 100% of the premium collected, as long as CAT doesn’t close below $220 at expiration on July 9. Specifically, the 220 puts were sold for $4.13, and the 217.50 puts were purchased for $3.06. That makes the credit (from the premium collected) $1.07. Given the premium collected, the breakeven point for this trade is $218.93.

The max loss on the trade is the difference between the strikes of the spread minus the premium collected. For this position, that amount is $1.43. Max loss occurs if CAT is below $217.50 on expiration. In terms of profits, if the stock closes above $220, the trader keeps the full credit. That equals a return on cash of 43%—not bad for what roughly amounts to a two-week trade.

CAT chart

As seen in the above graph, CAT sold off sharply this month when raw material prices pulled back. However, it has since rebounded to some extent. The big up at the far right of the graph is when the infrastructure deal was announced. Selling the put spread right around the share price means the stock doesn’t have to climb all that much for the trade to reach max potential. Instead, the trader simply needs the stock price not to go back towards the recent lows.

“In for $311...out [in under a week] for $3,157!”

Mark emailed me that testimonial recently. He took extra cash lying around his house and turned it into potentially covering all his bills this month. I’m showing beginner options traders like yourself how to do this every month.

Click here for my next extra cash opportunity.

 

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.

 

NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules. 

 

Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...

You have Successfully Subscribed!

As a bonus you’ll receive a free subscription to The Market Cap, an independent newsletter filled with investment ideas for dividend, growth, and options investors. You’ll also receive occasional offers and discount notices from Investors Alley and select partners.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.