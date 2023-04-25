Preferred Shares Discussion With Jay Hatfield of Infracap Advisors

by Tim Melvin
Not long ago, I had the chance to sit down and chat with Jay Hatfield at InfraCap Advisors and talk about the current market environment. I try to get a chance to speak with Jay several times a year as his insights into markets and the economy always add value and help shape a profitable approach to investing.

Jay runs two ETFs, Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) and InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR). I believe he is the best-preferred stock fund manager in the business today. During our discussion, Jay shared his thoughts on the current market for bank and insurance company preferred stocks. He also revealed his bullish outlook for Real Estate Investment Trust preferred stocks in the current environment.

Jay, as has often been the case. It is far more bullish on the prospects for REITs than the clickbait hunters who write headlines and sound bites for most financial media. His more bullish and usually correct viewpoint has helped him provide investors with high current income levels and solid total returns.

My discussion with Jay should point you toward some opportunities that most other investors are not considering.

Author: Tim MelvinTim Melvin is a 30 year plus veteran of financial markets. He uses rigorous quantitative analysis based on the principles used in deep value and private equity styles of investing to help investors compound their wealth using strategies designed to maximize profits and minimize risk. He uses in-depth research efforts to uncover special situation opportunities that can profit regardless of market direction. He has also developed models for building alternative income portfolio that can help individual investors uses income producing portfolios previously available only to individuals. Tim believes that individuals have powerful advantages over institutions but are not taught how to use them. He wants to be the one who help individual investors stop taking entirely too much risk for too little return. Tim is the editor of The 20% Letter, Bank Takeover Letter, Underground Income, and 2023 Turn-Around Project.
