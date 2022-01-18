One Way To Take Advantage of The Volatility In Tech Stocks

Tech stocks have the started the new year with elevated volatility and quite a bit of selling pressure. The most popular tech index, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), is down 5% for the year and has seen a handful of large percentage moves already. One strategist is looking to take advantage of the volatility by using covered calls. By selling 10,000 February calls against 1 million shares of QQQ, the trader is likely trying to capture the high premium in QQQ options without taking on an unreasonable amount of risk.