My Favorite Intermediate Term Moving Average

There’s one tactic I use to immediately tell me whether I should look at a “bullish” or “bearish” position on a stock.
I put this on a chart…
I look at it…
Within 0.5 seconds, I know whether the stock is moving in a positive direction or a negative direction.
You would’ve abandoned tech stocks like Peloton, Paypal, and Zoom back in August 2021 if you had followed this quick tactic.
Meaning, you could’ve been out before the 50%+ drops.
This is for serious traders only…
But if you’re also looking at a long position, it makes sense to know this too.
11 days to an income for life
Imagine every 11 days you’re telling your spouse “Hey honey, it’s time to collect our cash.” Like a well you draw cash from again and again every 11 days.
Sounds nuts, but we’ve been doing it for years...and now you can too here..