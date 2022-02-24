My Favorite Intermediate Term Moving Average

There’s one tactic I use to immediately tell me whether I should look at a “bullish” or “bearish” position on a stock.

I put this on a chart…

I look at it…

Within 0.5 seconds, I know whether the stock is moving in a positive direction or a negative direction.

You would’ve abandoned tech stocks like Peloton, Paypal, and Zoom back in August 2021 if you had followed this quick tactic.

Meaning, you could’ve been out before the 50%+ drops.

This is for serious traders only…

But if you’re also looking at a long position, it makes sense to know this too.