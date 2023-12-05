Jay’s POWR Income Stock of the Week: Ternium SA (TX)

The current economic cycle has been, in a word, unusual. Housing stocks have remained strong even as banks have failed and mortgage rates have skyrocketed. Infrastructure stocks have done very well, and there is currently a bidding war breaking out over U.S. Steel (X – Get Rating). And consolidation in the steel industry should further lift the industry which has several stocks trading near all time highs.

One steel stock which may not be on your radar, but should be, is Ternium (TX – Get Rating). Ternium trades as an ADR, and though headquartered in Luxembourg, focuses on the Central and South American steel markets. The company has 18 production centers across several countries, including the U.S., and 2 mining facilities in Mexico.

Demand for steel is strong in Mexico (where shipments reached an all time high in the recent quarter) and Brazil, two of Ternium’s main markets. The majority of Ternium’s steel goes to commercial clients, with the automotive industry in particular ramping up production and demand. Ternium makes flat steel used in a variety of construction projects as well as for appliances and automobiles.

In its latest earnings report the company reported a 39% increase in shipments, which resulted in a 77% boost to quarterly net income. Ternium has two new facilities coming online, one a downstream finishing facility due to begin operations in mid-2024, and a new cold-rolling mill scheduled to open in 2025.

The stock trades at just 5.3x projected earnings, only 0.5x sales, and around 1.9x cash holdings. Yet Ternium has gross margins just under 24%, and operating margins run close to 17%.

On top of that, Ternium pays a nice 7.2% dividend. For reference, Steel Dynamics (STLD – Get Rating) pays a dividend yield just under 1.5% and U.S. Steel pays just 0.55%.

Currently our POWR Ratings have Ternium rated as an A, or strong buy. The company ranks second of 32 stocks in the steel industry. Ternium has a high B ranking in three separate categories, Growth, Stability, and Quality.

The stock is trading right at $40, but was well into the mid-$50s just a few years ago. Paying a great dividend, and in an industry looking to consolidate, Ternium deserves a close look as an income stock on the right path to continued profitability.

If you would like to learn about this consistently successful income stock approach… then just click the link below: