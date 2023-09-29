Jay’s Income Stock of the Week

Dividend Investing
by Jay Soloff
In the current high mortgage rate environment, and with financial instability growing in the commercial real estate market, you want to be extra diligent when investing in mortgage lenders. This lender has a sterling track record of providing short term loans to those needing some quick extra cash. And Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is rewarding investors with a hefty dividend.

