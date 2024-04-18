It’s Time to Reach for the 1970s Investing Playbook Again

Inflation, Investing Strategies
by Tim Melvin
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research

The 1970s playbook.

We hear a lot of talk about that without much discussion about what it is and why we should use it.

Today, I will show you the roadmap that worked in the 1970s as well as every other time period in markets volatility, political turmoil, higher interest rates, and falling stock prices that I could find.

Biden Needs This ‘Dirty Oil’ Stock For His $4.5 Trillion Revolution

This company has a stranglehold on 25% of America’s energy… and thanks to a rare situation happening now… it could skyrocket past its 2,177% all-time performance record… while paying your bills for life! Click here for the full details.

 

Author: Tim MelvinTim Melvin is a 30 year plus veteran of financial markets. He uses rigorous quantitative analysis based on the principles used in deep value and private equity styles of investing to help investors compound their wealth using strategies designed to maximize profits and minimize risk. He uses in-depth research efforts to uncover special situation opportunities that can profit regardless of market direction. He has also developed models for building alternative income portfolio that can help individual investors uses income producing portfolios previously available only to individuals. Tim believes that individuals have powerful advantages over institutions but are not taught how to use them. He wants to be the one who help individual investors stop taking entirely too much risk for too little return. Tim is the editor of The 20% Letter, The 20% Letter Insiders, Takeover Letter, Underground Income, MVP Letter, and Preferred Payouts Letter.
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research