Is Inflation Going To Tank The Corporate Bond Market?

Bonds, Inflation, The Fed
by Jay Soloff

Inflation is what everyone in the market is talking about these days.  The financial markets are concerned that the Fed will have to hike rates much sooner than expected.  Higher rates will significantly impact fixed income products like Treasuries and corporate bonds.  Perhaps that’s why an institutional trader purchased 160,000 put spreads in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD).  If LQD drops around 4% in the next month, this massive put spread could generate a substantial payout.

