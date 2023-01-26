Is Google Set For A Rebound?

Dividend Investing
by Jay Soloff

2022 was a tough year for internet search giant, Alphabet (GOOGL). Could the share price recover in 2023? At least for the next 3 months, one trader or fund thinks the stock has over 10% upside potential. The trader placed a large block of covered calls, which allows for about $12 of upside in the stock, while collecting over $2 in premiums from the short calls. Overall, it’s a moderately bullish trade on GOOGL through April expiration.

Can this ONE trade save your retirement?

Right now, the biggest opportunity in the market has nothing to do with buying and selling stock like you’re used to…

It’s a new trade that can generate extra income on-demand every week…

Up to 96x MORE income than dividends, in fact.

It’s called The One Trade Retirement Plan, and you’re about to see how it’s possible to collect as much as $1,475 per week using it below:

See for yourself right here.

 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.