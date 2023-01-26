Is Google Set For A Rebound?

2022 was a tough year for internet search giant, Alphabet (GOOGL). Could the share price recover in 2023? At least for the next 3 months, one trader or fund thinks the stock has over 10% upside potential. The trader placed a large block of covered calls, which allows for about $12 of upside in the stock, while collecting over $2 in premiums from the short calls. Overall, it’s a moderately bullish trade on GOOGL through April expiration.

Right now, the biggest opportunity in the market has nothing to do with buying and selling stock like you’re used to…

It’s a new trade that can generate extra income on-demand every week…

Up to 96x MORE income than dividends, in fact.

It’s called The One Trade Retirement Plan, and you’re about to see how it’s possible to collect as much as $1,475 per week using it below:

See for yourself right here.