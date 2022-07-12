Is Bed, Bath & Beyond Going To Zero?

Once a popular meme stock, Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) could be in trouble. The stock price has recently shot higher on news that insiders are buying the shares. However, a large purchase of put options that expire in January of 2024 suggests there could be significant downside in the stock. This put position will only pay off in extremely negative circumstances for the company (unless it is meant to be a hedge.

If not, here's your chance to save it to your computer while it's still free. That way you will never have to pay for it again in the future.

This guide will get you placing winning trades without you needing to spend hundreds of hours studying.

In fact, you can place your first trade today after reading my "Beginner's Guide" to trading options.

Click here for your copy.