Is A Rebound In the Cards For Antero Resources?

Natural gas has been on the decline for several weeks and it has taken natural gas producers down with it. One producer, Antero Resources (AR), may be set for a rebound, according to the options market. A trader purchased 6,000 of what appear to be bullish call spreads in AR that expire in March. It could be a play on earnings or a turnaround in natural gas prices.

Right now, the biggest opportunity in the market has nothing to do with buying and selling stock like you’re used to…

It’s a new trade that can generate extra income on-demand every week…

Up to 96x MORE income than dividends, in fact.

It’s called The One Trade Retirement Plan, and you’re about to see how it’s possible to collect as much as $1,475 per week using it below:

See for yourself right here.