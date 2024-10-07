How to Secure Your Retirement with Dividend Hunter’s Proven Strategy

by Tim Plaehn
My Dividend Hunter service offers investors a different (and safer) way to grow their wealth. My largest investment account is 100% Dividend Hunter-recommended investments. I will share the recent results further down the road.

The Dividend Hunter strategy focuses on building an income stream using high-yield investments. The recommended portfolio includes individual stocks, ETFs, and closed-end funds. I tell subscribers that if they focus on building an income stream, the value of their portfolio will take care of itself.

I have the current portfolio divided into three categories:

The Stable Dividend Investments category includes 17 investments with an average yield of 4.5%.

The Variable Dividend Investments category has seven investments—primarily ETFs—that pay variable dividends. The average yield in the group is 15.5%. I will recommend trades in this group to maximize dividend income.

The Fixed Income Investments category has twelve investments evenly split between preferred stocks and the Invesco BulletShares bond fund ETFs. The average yield is 7.4%. I will soon change out some of the bond ETFs to lock in higher interest rates before the Fed further reduces rates.

My largest investment account, a Solo 401(k), is invested in all of the Dividend Hunter recommendations. I stopped making contributions to this account at the start of the year, so returns show exactly how the Dividend Hunter portfolio has performed. Note: For 2024, I started a Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) retirement account. I am contributing to my SEP, and all the investments there are also Dividend Hunter recommendations.

Here are the year-to-date results for my Solo 401(k):

·       First-quarter dividend income was 9.4% annualized. The account grew by 5.27%.

·       The second-quarter dividend income was 8.9% more than the first quarter earnings and gave a 9.8% annualized yield. The account grew by 3.78%.

·       Third-quarter dividend income was up 3.70%. The quarter’s income gave an annualized yield of 9.8%. The account grew by 4.27%.

With the Dividend Hunter strategy and the reinvestment of earned dividends, income will grow every quarter. There will be times when the stock market goes down, and the account value will go down, too. However, reinvested income will grow faster in a down market, building more value when the market recovers.

I and thousands of my subscribers know that following the Dividend Hunter strategy will provide a secure retirement from your savings.

Author: Tim PlaehnTim is the lead investment research analyst for income and dividend investing at Investors Alley. He is the editor for The Dividend Hunter, an investment advisory focused on creating a high-yield income stream and it's companion service The Dividend Hunter Insiders, Weekly Income Accelerator, a covered call trading service, and for investors looking for long-term total returns from their income investments using stocks with ever-growing dividend payments, he offers Monthly Dividend Multiplier. He co-edits POWR Income with Jay Soloff. Prior to his work with Investors Alley, Tim was a stock broker, a Certified Financial Planner, and F-16 Fighter pilot and instructor with the United States Air Force. During his time in the service he was stationed at various military locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Tim graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a degree in mathematics. In his free time he tours the United States parks, campgrounds, and wilderness areas in his travel trailer.
