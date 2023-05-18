How to Position Your Portfolio for a Soft OR Hard Landing

Investing Strategies
by Serge Berger

There are four scenarios that (I believe) could play out in the market right now: 

  • A distant soft landing
  • A distant hard landing
  • An imminent soft landing
  • An imminent hard landing

Which one will happen? No one really knows…even Jerome Powell has no clue which scenario will play out. 

However, I created a cheat sheet to prepare your portfolio for every single one of these four scenarios. 

I put them all together into a short 2-minute video. 

These videos every Thursday are free for you, so stay subscribed to receive tips just like this. 

Now…

Click here to see how to position yourself for each of these four scenarios,

You Can Generate Up to 96X More Income Inside 401(k)s & IRAs With This One Trick

Brokers don't typically advertise "Income Accelerator Accounts..."

But if you follow the simple step-by-step instructions here...

And request an upgrade before my next trade...

You'll be able to buy the same stocks as everyone else but collect as much as 96X MORE income.

Click here to see how.

 

Author: Serge BergerEvery 11 days, there is an opportunity in the market to collect 8-10% returns. Ex-investment banker and 20-year options trader, Serge Berger shows you how inside 11-Day Trader. Serge uses technical analysis to dig up stocks that are set to make a big move. Once he finds them, he places a special 11-day trade to capture gains while lowering risk. The goal is to win up to 82% of the time.