Precious metals have been active in recent weeks with inflation and interest rates frequently making headlines. A popular method for trading silver is through iShares Silver Trust (SLV), an ETF which tracks physical silver. One strategist feels that SLV will remain in the low $20 level through April of next year. In order to create cash flow in a situation where silver prices move sideways, the trader is using a covered call strategy to generate a roughly 6% return over the 5-month period.