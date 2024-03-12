How to Find Undervalued Stocks, From the World’s Leading Value Expert

by Tim Melvin
Today, we talk to an investor and author who has helped the art and practice of valuation for individual investors take a huge leap forward.

Before settling into investment management, Tobias Carlisle was an attorney who worked on M&A deals all over the world. Valuation is not some theoretical idea pulled out of the textbook for Toby. He has seen it in action and used valuation tools on deals with enormous sums of money.

Tobias runs the website, The Acquirers Multiple.Com, which features in-depth information on valuation and ideas centered around time-tested investment concepts.

His firm also manages two ETFs, ZIG and DEEP, that focus on undervalued securities uncovered using the valuation tools he had dubbed the Acquirers Multiple.

