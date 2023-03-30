How Much Should You Worry About Block? 

This past week, Block (SQ) was the subject of a short report, which caused the stock to lose 15% in a day. It’s hard to say how valid the report is, but options traders think the share price will stay depressed for at least a week. A trader sold 1,000 call spreads that expire at the end of March, collecting premiums from the trade. The strategy will make money if the stock doesn’t rebound over the very short-term.

