How high the S&P 500 could go by year-end

A few weeks ago, I called this bear market rally going on in my free Thursday video.

Today, in my newest Thursday video market update, I’m now making a prediction on where the S&P 500 could hit by year end.

I’m looking strictly at the technicals of the chart which is what I base my entry/exit trading points on.

I believe we have some upside to go.

Doesn’t mean it’ll go up forever and the bear market is over. Not even close.

But, it could be a great time to reallocate a bit before year-end, tax harvest, etc. as the market could see some temporary streak.

In other words, you may have a chance to sell some positions into the strength.

In my free weekly video today, I’ll show you where I believe we could end up in the S&P 500.