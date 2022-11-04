How high the S&P 500 could go by year-end

Dividend Investing
by Serge Berger

A few weeks ago, I called this bear market rally going on in my free Thursday video. 

Today, in my newest Thursday video market update, I’m now making a prediction on where the S&P 500 could hit by year end. 

I’m looking strictly at the technicals of the chart which is what I base my entry/exit trading points on. 

I believe we have some upside to go. 

Doesn’t mean it’ll go up forever and the bear market is over. Not even close. 

But, it could be a great time to reallocate a bit before year-end, tax harvest, etc. as the market could see some temporary streak. 

In other words, you may have a chance to sell some positions into the strength. 

In my free weekly video today, I’ll show you where I believe we could end up in the S&P 500. 

