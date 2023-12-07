Here’s Where the Real Value in Stocks is Found Right Now

Energy Investing, Investing Strategies
by Tim Melvin
In today’s Hidden Profits Report, I take a look at what’s going on in the economy, where the hidden pockets of value are located, and discuss a couple of hidden gems off the market’s radar screen.

I have uncovered some special situations in the oil patch that have the potential for outsized giants no matter what the broader market does. These companies are seeing buying from activists or insiders and appear to offer compelling values with huge upside potential.

Author: Tim Melvin
